Was nun, HP?

24.11.23 05:41
Sentiment and Buzz: In the past month, the mood among investors has deteriorated, with less discussion about the company. As a result, the sentiment rating for the Hp stock is "Poor".


Relative Strength Index (RSI): The RSI for the Hp stock is currently at 58.1, indicating a neutral signal. When considering the 25-day RSI, which is at 60, the stock is still considered neutral. Overall, the RSI rating for the Hp stock is "Neutral".


Fundamental Analysis: In comparison to the industry average (Computer & Peripheral Equipment), Hp is undervalued with a P/E ratio of 8.65, which is 80% lower than the industry P/E ratio of 43.66. Therefore, a "Good" recommendation is given based on fundamental analysis.


Technical Analysis: The Hp stock is currently -6.97% below the 50-day moving average (GD50) at a price of $26.16, resulting in a short-term rating of "Poor". Looking at the past 200 days, the stock is -11.5% below the GD200, leading to a "Poor" rating for the longer term. Overall, the stock is considered "Poor" from a technical analysis perspective for both time periods.


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
151,02 $ 151,02 $ -   $ 0,00% 22.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7427181091 852062 158,35 $ 135,83 $
Werte im Artikel
0,045 plus
+2,29%
151,02 plus
0,00%
28,66 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		139,28 € +0,40%  23.11.23
Stuttgart 139,00 € +1,25%  23.11.23
München 138,28 € +0,99%  23.11.23
Berlin 138,30 € +0,83%  23.11.23
Hannover 138,30 € +0,73%  23.11.23
Frankfurt 139,58 € +0,62%  23.11.23
NYSE 151,02 $ 0,00%  23.11.23
Nasdaq 151,05 $ 0,00%  22.11.23
AMEX 151,14 $ 0,00%  22.11.23
Düsseldorf 138,34 € -0,14%  23.11.23
Xetra 138,50 € -0,14%  23.11.23
Hamburg 138,30 € -0,80%  23.11.23
