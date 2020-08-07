Die Hornbach Holding ist ein deutsches Unternehmen, das Baumärkte, Gartencenter und Baufachmärkte in Europa betreibt. Es hat eine lange Geschichte und ein starkes Markenimage. Das Unternehmen ist im SDAX gelistet und betreibt 170 Filialen und Online-Shops in neun Ländern. Die Hornbach Gruppe verfügt über ein organisch gewachsenes, homogenes Filialnetz von großflächigen Märkten. Etwa 61% der Immobilien sind im Besitz des Unternehmens, was sowohl finanzielle als auch operative Flexibilität bietet. Die Gruppe legt ihren Fokus auf Projekt- und Profikunden und setzt auf physische Expansion durch die Eröffnung weiterer Märkte. Das Unternehmen investiert aber auch in das Konzept des "Interconnected Retail", also Onlineshops und Apps in neun Ländern. Renovierungen im Hinblick auf Energieeffizienz, CO2-Reduktion, barrierefreies Wohnen und den Bestand älterer Gebäude in Europa bieten weitere Chancen für die Hornbach Gruppe.

Am 12.07.2023 wurde ein weiterer neuer Markt in Nijmengen in den Niederlanden eröffnet. Zudem bestätigte die Hauptversammlung zuletzt mit großer Mehrheit den Aufsichtsrat und beschloss eine Dividende von 2,40 Euro pro Aktie. Der Umsatz der Holding wird voraussichtlich auf oder leicht unter dem Niveau des Vorjahres (6.263 Mio. €) liegen, während das bereinigte EBIT voraussichtlich um -10% bis -25% unter das Niveau von 290,1 Mio. Euro im Geschäftsjahr 2022/2023 sinken. CAPEX bleiben im Vergleich zum Vorjahr konstant bei 203,5 Mio. Euro. Diese Mittel fließen hauptsächlich in den Bau neuer Märkte, die Ausstattung von Filialen, den Umbau und die Erweiterung bestehender Märkte sowie in die IT-Infrastruktur. HORNBACH erzielt erneut den höchsten Umsatz pro Quadrat in der deutschen DIY-Branche.

Mit Hilfe unseres DCF-Modelles und unserem errechneten WACC von 11%, ermitteln wir einen fairen Wert von 72,02 EUR und ein Kursziel in 12 Monaten von 79,96 EUR. Es werden konservative Umsatzwachstumsraten verwendet sowie eine konservative Kapitalstruktur.

Hornbach Holding is a German company operating DIY stores, garden centers and builders' merchant centers in Europe. It has a long history and a strong brand image. The company is listed on the SDAX and operates 170 stores and online stores in nine countries. The Hornbach Group has an organically grown, homogeneous store network of large-scale stores. Around 61% of its real estate is owned by the company, offering both financial and operating flexibility. The Group focuses on project and professional customers and relies on physical expansion by opening additional stores. However, the company is also investing in the concept of "interconnected retail", i.e. online stores and apps in nine countries. Renovations in terms of energy efficiency, CO2 reduction, barrier-free living, and the stock of older buildings in Europe offer further opportunities for the Hornbach Group.

On July 12, 2023, a further new store was opened in Nijmengen in the Netherlands. In addition, the Annual General Meeting recently confirmed the Supervisory Board with a large majority and approved a dividend of €2.40 per share. The holding company's sales are expected to be at or slightly below the level of the previous year (€6,263 million), while adjusted EBIT is expected to fall by -10% to -25% below the level of €290.1 million in fiscal 2022/2023. CAPEX will remain constant year-on-year at €203.5 million. These funds will mainly be channeled into the construction of new stores, the outfitting of stores, the conversion and extension of existing stores, and IT infrastructure. HORNBACH is once again generating the highest sales per square metre in the German DIY sector.

Using our DCF model and our calculated WACC of 11%, we determine a fair value of EUR 72.02 and a target price in 12 months of EUR 79.96 Conservative sales growth rates are used, as well as a conservative capital structure.

