King Global Ventures - XFRA : ISIN Change
27.07.23 16:44
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA49549V2057 King Global Ventures Inc. 27.07.2023 CA49549V3048 King Global Ventures Inc. 28.07.2023 Tausch 5:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,03215 $
|0,029 $
|0,0031 $
|+10,86%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA49549V2057
|A3D5YP
|0,28 $
|0,0051 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,03215 $
|+10,86%
|15:30
|Frankfurt
|0,0174 €
|-1,14%
|08:03
|Berlin
|0,0226 €
|-12,40%
|19:10
