G Medical Innovations Holdings . - XFRA : ISIN Change
03.04.23 16:43
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA92539C1005 VERSES AI Inc. 03.04.2023 CA92539Q1090 VERSES AI Inc. 04.04.2023 Tausch 1:1 KYG394621257 G Medical Innovations Holdings Limited 03.04.2023 KYG394621414 G Medical Innovations Holdings Limited 04.04.2023 Tausch 1:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,7404 $
|0,91 $
|-0,1696 $
|-18,64%
|03.04./17:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG394621414
|3,11 $
|0,72 $
Werte im Artikel
1,66
0,00%
1,22
-3,57%
0,74
-18,64%
= Realtime
Aktuell
