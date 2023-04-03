Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA92539C1005 VERSES AI Inc. 03.04.2023 CA92539Q1090 VERSES AI Inc. 04.04.2023 Tausch 1:1 KYG394621257 G Medical Innovations Holdings Limited 03.04.2023 KYG394621414 G Medical Innovations Holdings Limited 04.04.2023 Tausch 1:1