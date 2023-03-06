Erweiterte Funktionen
Blue Moon Metals - XFRA : ISIN Change
06.03.23 17:36
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US04625J2042 Assure Holdings Corporation 06.03.2023 US04625J3032 Assure Holdings Corporation 07.03.2023 Tausch 20:1 US41150T1088 Harbor Custom Development Inc. 06.03.2023 US41150T3068 Harbor Custom Development Inc. 07.03.2023 Tausch 20:1 CA09570Q1037 Blue Moon Metals Inc. 06.03.2023 CA09570Q2027 Blue Moon Metals Inc. 07.03.2023 Tausch 10:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,005 $
|0,0086 $
|-0,0036 $
|-41,86%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA09570Q1037
|A3CM5F
|0,035 $
|0,0050 $
Werte im Artikel
5,00
+2.054,24%
8,40
+1.766,25%
0,23
0,00%
0,45
-16,63%
0,0050
-41,86%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|0,01 €
|0,00%
|16:55
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,005 $
|-41,86%
|16:57
|Frankfurt
|0,0005 €
|-88,89%
|15:04
= Realtime
