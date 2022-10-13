Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Feedback":
Feedback - XFRA : ISIN Change
13.10.22 16:38
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US74979W1018 Gravitas Education Holdings Inc. 13.10.2022 US74979W2008 Gravitas Education Holdings Inc. 14.10.2022 Tausch 20:1 GB0003340550 Feedback PLC 13.10.2022 GB00BJN59X09 Feedback PLC 14.10.2022 Tausch 200:1 US89853L1044 T2 Biosystems Inc. 13.10.2022 US89853L2034 T2 Biosystems Inc. 14.10.2022 Tausch 50:1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0035 €
|0,0035 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.01./19:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0003340550
|A0B6UQ
|0,018 €
|0,00050 €
Werte im Artikel
2,58
+4.507,14%
0,0035
0,00%
0,65
-1,52%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4
|Aktienrecht: Delisting
|11.07.12
|148
|Die menschliche Dummheit ist g.
|19.06.09