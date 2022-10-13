Erweiterte Funktionen

Feedback - XFRA : ISIN Change




13.10.22 16:38
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US74979W1018 Gravitas Education Holdings Inc. 13.10.2022 US74979W2008 Gravitas Education Holdings Inc. 14.10.2022 Tausch 20:1 GB0003340550 Feedback PLC 13.10.2022 GB00BJN59X09 Feedback PLC 14.10.2022 Tausch 200:1 US89853L1044 T2 Biosystems Inc. 13.10.2022 US89853L2034 T2 Biosystems Inc. 14.10.2022 Tausch 50:1

