06.09.22 16:53
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA4576375022 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 06.09.2022 CA4576376012 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 07.09.2022 Tausch 25:1

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,3619 $ 0,3249 $ 0,037 $ +11,39% 02.09./23:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA4576375022 A2P8AS 2,37 $ 0,23 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,398 € +17,06%  14:44
NYSE 0,3678 $ +27,27%  15:30
AMEX 0,3196 $ +23,73%  02.09.22
Nasdaq 0,3619 $ +11,39%  18:25
Berlin 0,3689 € +8,50%  18:15
Stuttgart 0,3505 € +7,85%  16:05
Frankfurt 0,3293 € -0,63%  08:12
  = Realtime
