Revelation Biosciences - XFRA : ISIN CHANGE
24.01.24 17:51
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA1348521024 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. 24.01.2024 CA65558V1004 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. 25.01.2024 Tausch 1:1 US76135L3096 Revelation Biosciences Inc. 24.01.2024 US76135L5075 Revelation Biosciences Inc. 25.01.2024 Tausch 30:1 CA72583B1094 Pivotree Inc. 24.01.2024 CA72583H1064 Pivotree Inc. 25.01.2024 Tausch 1:1 US45773H2013 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.01.2024 US45773H4092 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25.01.2024 Tausch 12:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,4444 $
|0,3302 $
|0,1142 $
|+34,59%
|24.01./19:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US76135L3096
|A3D7CB
|11,31 $
|0,28 $
