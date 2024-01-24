Erweiterte Funktionen



Revelation Biosciences - XFRA : ISIN CHANGE




24.01.24 17:51
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA1348521024 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. 24.01.2024 CA65558V1004 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. 25.01.2024 Tausch 1:1 US76135L3096 Revelation Biosciences Inc. 24.01.2024 US76135L5075 Revelation Biosciences Inc. 25.01.2024 Tausch 30:1 CA72583B1094 Pivotree Inc. 24.01.2024 CA72583H1064 Pivotree Inc. 25.01.2024 Tausch 1:1 US45773H2013 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.01.2024 US45773H4092 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25.01.2024 Tausch 12:1

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)
Diesen 586% Gold Hot Stock 2024 jetzt kaufen

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,4444 $ 0,3302 $ 0,1142 $ +34,59% 24.01./19:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US76135L3096 A3D7CB 11,31 $ 0,28 $
Werte im Artikel
0,44 plus
+34,59%
0,031 plus
+8,77%
1,13 minus
-8,19%
0,58 minus
-91,62%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,398 € +27,56%  18:16
Nasdaq 0,4444 $ +34,59%  19:25
NYSE 0,44 $ +25,39%  19:23
AMEX 0,798 $ 0,00%  24.07.23
Stuttgart 0,302 € -2,58%  08:01
Frankfurt 0,296 € -18,23%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Institutionelle Investoren begeistert von innovativer Krebstherapie. Neuer 199% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BTNX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Revelation Biosciences (REVB) . 12.10.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...