Meta Materials - XFRA : ISIN CHANGE
26.01.24 17:38
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen GB00B1CRLC47 Mondi PLC 26.01.2024 GB00BMWC6P49 Mondi PLC 29.01.2024 Tausch 11:10 US60921V1017 Mondi PLC 26.01.2024 US60921V2007 Mondi PLC 29.01.2024 Tausch 11:10 US59134N1046 Meta Materials Inc. 26.01.2024 US59134N3026 Meta Materials Inc. 29.01.2024 Tausch 100:1 US36151G4029 Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. 26.01.2024 US36151G6008 Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. 29.01.2024 Tausch 12:1 IT0005569477 E.P.H. S.p.A. 26.01.2024 IT0005581365 E.P.H. S.p.A. 29.01.2024 Tausch 50:1 CA17178G1046 Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. 26.01.2024 CA17178G3026 Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. 29.01.2024 Tausch 15:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0551 $
|0,053 $
|0,0021 $
|+3,96%
|26.01./18:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US59134N1046
|A3CSM6
|1,07 $
|0,044 $
0,055
+3,96%
35,00
+2,34%
17,50
+0,57%
0,00050
0,00%
0,20
-11,11%
0,011
-28,67%
