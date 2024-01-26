Erweiterte Funktionen



26.01.24 17:38
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen GB00B1CRLC47 Mondi PLC 26.01.2024 GB00BMWC6P49 Mondi PLC 29.01.2024 Tausch 11:10 US60921V1017 Mondi PLC 26.01.2024 US60921V2007 Mondi PLC 29.01.2024 Tausch 11:10 US59134N1046 Meta Materials Inc. 26.01.2024 US59134N3026 Meta Materials Inc. 29.01.2024 Tausch 100:1 US36151G4029 Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. 26.01.2024 US36151G6008 Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. 29.01.2024 Tausch 12:1 IT0005569477 E.P.H. S.p.A. 26.01.2024 IT0005581365 E.P.H. S.p.A. 29.01.2024 Tausch 50:1 CA17178G1046 Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. 26.01.2024 CA17178G3026 Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. 29.01.2024 Tausch 15:1

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0551 $ 0,053 $ 0,0021 $ +3,96% 26.01./18:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US59134N1046 A3CSM6 1,07 $ 0,044 $
Werte im Artikel
0,055 plus
+3,96%
35,00 plus
+2,34%
17,50 plus
+0,57%
0,00050 plus
0,00%
0,20 minus
-11,11%
0,011 minus
-28,67%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,05 € +1,01%  18:43
Berlin 0,0507 € +5,85%  18:35
Nasdaq 0,0551 $ +3,96%  18:36
NYSE 0,0547 $ +2,82%  18:32
AMEX 0,0575 $ 0,00%  25.01.24
Frankfurt 0,0479 € -9,79%  08:00
