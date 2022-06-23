Erweiterte Funktionen



23.06.22 08:00
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Die Corporate Action wurde geaendert von Reverse Split zu Split. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. The corporate action has been changed from Reverse Split to Split. ISIN Short Code Name AU000000GCR0 GCL GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES LTD.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,023 € 0,023 € -   € 0,00% 22.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000GCR0 904458 0,13 € 0,023 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,22 € 0,00%  08.03.22
Hamburg 0,023 € 0,00%  09:10
München 0,023 € 0,00%  09:05
Berlin 0,037 € 0,00%  08:14
  = Realtime
