Kairos Minerals - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.07.2023 - AU000000KAI5
02.07.23 21:27
Das Instrument YAJ AU000000KAI5 KAIROS MINERALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.07.2023 The instrument YAJ AU000000KAI5 KAIROS MINERALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,008 €
|0,0145 €
|-0,0065 €
|-44,83%
|30.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000KAI5
|A2AJ0B
|0,033 €
|0,0050 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,0085 €
|+13,33%
|30.06.23
|Berlin
|0,0105 €
|+10,53%
|30.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0124 $
|-26,19%
|28.06.23
|Frankfurt
|0,008 €
|-44,83%
|30.06.23
= Realtime
