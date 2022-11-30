Erweiterte Funktionen
Alzecure Pharma Ab - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.12.2022 - SE0010133785
30.11.22 00:55
Das Instrument AC6 SE0010133785 ALZECURE PHARMA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.12.2022 The instrument AC6 SE0010133785 ALZECURE PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,347 €
|0,327 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0010133785
|A2N951
|0,71 €
|0,18 €
Werte im Artikel
0,35
+6,12%
13,55
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,347 €
|+6,12%
|29.11.22
= Realtime
