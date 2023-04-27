Erweiterte Funktionen



EnLink Midstream - XFRA : 0E41: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL TODAY




27.04.23 07:55
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX-capital today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US29336T1007 0E41 Enlink Midstream LLC

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,718 € 8,707 € 0,011 € +0,13% 27.04./09:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29336T1007 A1XFKA 12,17 € 7,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 8,703 € +0,15%  08:08
München 8,718 € +0,13%  08:01
NYSE 9,80 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 9,80 $ 0,00%  26.04.23
AMEX 9,805 $ 0,00%  26.04.23
Frankfurt 8,727 € -0,22%  09:10
  = Realtime
