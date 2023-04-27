Erweiterte Funktionen
EnLink Midstream - XFRA : 0E41: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL TODAY
27.04.23 07:55
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX-capital today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US29336T1007 0E41 Enlink Midstream LLC
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,718 €
|8,707 €
|0,011 €
|+0,13%
|27.04./09:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29336T1007
|A1XFKA
|12,17 €
|7,50 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
