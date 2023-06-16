Erweiterte Funktionen



Branicks Group AG - XETR : Modification of Share Indices effective 19 June 2023




16.06.23 09:04
For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 19 June 2023: Instrument name Short code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new Evotec SE EVT DE0005664809 GER0 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55) Krones AG KRN DE0006335003 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55) Software AG SOW DE000A2GS401 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55) Software AG z.Verkauf SOW0 DE000A35JSW8 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55) Redcare Pharmacy N.V. RDC NL0012044747 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55) Adtran Holdings Inc. QH9 US00486H1059 MDX1 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) Aroundtown SA AT1 LU1673108939 MDX1 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) United Internet AG UTDI DE0005089031 MDX1 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) Siltronic AG WAF DE000WAF3001 MDX1 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) DIC Asset AG DIC DE000A1X3XX4 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55) Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

