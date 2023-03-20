Finanztrends Video zu Gen Digital



The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 20.03.2023. Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 20.03.2023. ISIN: Name: US00971T1016 Akamai Technologies Inc. US02005N1000 Ally Financial Inc. US02156B1035 Alteryx Inc. US0320951017 Amphenol Corp. US03743Q1085 APA Corp. US01741R1023 ATI Inc. US0530151036 Automatic Data Processing Inc. US09061G1013 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. US0997241064 BorgWarner Inc. US10922N1037 Brighthouse Financial Inc. US1344291091 Campbell Soup Co. US14448C1045 Carrier Global Corp. US1567271093 Cerence Inc. US8085131055 Charles Schwab Corp. US1630921096 Chegg Inc. US1696561059 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. US1717793095 Ciena Corp. US1255231003 Cigna Group, The US1858991011 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. US12572Q1058 CME Group Inc. US2017231034 Commercial Metals Co. US2091151041 Consolidated Edison Inc. US2220702037 Coty Inc. US1264081035 CSX Corp. US2310211063 Cummins Inc. US24703L2025 Dell Technologies Inc. US24906P1093 Dentsply Sirona Inc. US2533931026 Dicks Sporting Goods Inc. US2547091080 Discover Financial Services US2566771059 Dollar General Corp. [New] US2567461080 Dollar Tree Inc. US26210C1045 Dropbox Inc. US23355L1061 DXC Technology Co. US2810201077 Edison International US0367521038 Elevance Health Inc. US2910111044 Emerson Electric Co. US30161N1019 Exelon Corp. US3119001044 Fastenal Co. US3647601083 Gap Inc. US6687711084 Gen Digital Inc. US38268T1034 GoPro Inc. US38500T1016 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. US3994732069 Groupon Inc. US8064071025 Henry Schein Inc. US42809H1077 Hess Corp. US43300A2033 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. US4432011082 Howmet Aerospace Inc. US4435731009 HubSpot Inc. US4461501045 Huntington Bancshares Inc. US45168D1046 IDEXX Laboratories Inc. US45866F1049 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. US4627261005 iRobot Corp. US4771431016 Jetblue Airways Corp. US4932671088 Keycorp US5024311095 L3Harris Technologies Inc. US5253271028 Leidos Holdings Inc.