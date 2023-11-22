Generac Aktie: Alles nach Plan!

Erweiterte Funktionen



Generac's stock has underperformed in the past year, with a negative return of -25.79%. Compared to other stocks in the same sector (industrial), Generac is 1272.86% below the average return of 1247.07%. The average annual return for stocks in the electrical equipment industry is 36%, and Generac is currently 61.79% below this average. Based on this underperformance, the overall rating for the stock is "poor".


The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Generac is neutral. The RSI measures the upward and downward movements of a stock over different time periods and assigns a score between 0 and 100. For Generac, the RSI7 is 100, indicating a "poor" recommendation, and the RSI25 is 74.3, also suggesting a "poor" rating for this period. This results in an overall "poor" ranking based on the Relative Strength Indicator.


From a fundamental perspective, the stock is currently overvalued with a Price-Earnings Ratio (P/E) of 31.13, which is 6% higher than the industry average of 29. Therefore, Generac receives a "poor" rating at this level.


According to analyst ratings, out of the 15 analysts who have assessed Generac's stock in the past twelve months, 8 have given it a "good" rating, 6 a "neutral" rating, and 1 a "poor" rating. The average rating is therefore "neutral". In the short term, based on recent studies, the stock is considered "neutral". During this period, 0 analysts rated it as "good", 1 as "neutral", and 1 as "poor". The average target price based on these assessments is $143.79, suggesting a potential increase of 68.92% from the last closing price of $85.12. Therefore, the recommendation derived from this is "good". In summary, Generac receives a "neutral" rating from analysts.


Kaufen, halten oder verkaufen – Ihre Generac-Analyse vom 22.11. liefert die Antwort:


Wie wird sich Generac jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Generac-Analyse.



