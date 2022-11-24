Erweiterte Funktionen

CI Games - Smooth operator




24.11.22 12:46
Edison Investment Research

CI Games’ Q322 results reflect investments in its next major games release The Lords of the Fallen (TLotF) and the hiatus between releases. Its performance in the year to date has been driven by its back catalogue, resulting in year-on-year falls in revenue and profitability. However, margin compression in Q322 primarily relates to the group’s marketing push for the release of TLotF, which has been confirmed for FY23. Positive newsflow around TLotF gives us confidence in rapid sales growth and significant margin expansion in FY23. TLotF is the first in a line of new releases as part of the group’s new strategic roadmap for FY23–27, which will see an increase in the frequency of new releases and will provide greater consistency of performance year-on-year.

