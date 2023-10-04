Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CI Games":
 Aktien    


CI Games - Ready for a transformational journey




04.10.23 10:42
Edison Investment Research

CI Games’ H123 results were reasonably robust, underpinned by continued strong back catalogue performance, especially Sniper Ghost Warrior (released in 2021) and releases from United Label. We are expecting a substantial revenue and profit uplift following the launch of Lords of the Fallen (LotF) on 13 October, with lead indicators continuing to look positive. Borrowings increased to invest in the development and commercialisation of new releases including LotF, Project Scorpio and the group’s new Survival title. Its current pipeline shows management’s efforts to expand its IP portfolio, entering the increasingly popular survival genre as indicated by strong comparable sales. We expect LotF profits to return CI Games to a strong net cash position by year-end, and we will update our forecasts shortly following the release.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,168 € 1,194 € -0,026 € -2,18% 04.10./14:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PLCTINT00018 A0NJDD 1,55 € 0,47 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,168 € 0,00%  08:06
München 1,274 € -2,15%  08:09
Frankfurt 1,168 € -2,18%  08:06
Berlin 1,168 € -2,18%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 12 Mio. Tonnen zu 0,64% Li2O. Sensationelles Offtake Agreement mit Rohstoff-Riese Glencore ($GLEN)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  CI Games: multi-platform video . 10.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...