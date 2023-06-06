Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CI Games":
 Aktien    


CI Games - Encouraging lead indicators and a robust Q1




06.06.23 08:18
Edison Investment Research

CI Games’ Q123 results were robust, given that revenue continues to be driven by its back catalogue as we await the release of its next headline game, Lords of the Fallen (LotF), which has now been confirmed for 13 October 2023. The group continues to generate positive EBITDA, despite a significant increase in marketing costs related to LotF and other operating expenses tied to its strategic pillars. Lead indicators are encouraging for LotF and momentum could continue to build with five to six major marketing beats planned before its launch. The group’s cash runway remains well supported following a PLN15.6m debt increase in the quarter.

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 1,2 Billionen EUR Lithium
Autoriese investiert mit 76 Mio. EUR und Chemieriese 161 Mio. EUR in diesen Lithium Aktientip)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,228 € 1,228 € -   € 0,00% 06.06./11:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PLCTINT00018 A0NJDD 1,40 € 0,37 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,192 € +5,86%  08:05
Berlin 1,192 € +5,86%  08:08
Stuttgart 1,102 € +2,04%  10:30
München 1,228 € 0,00%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeals voraus - Massives Kaufsignal - 461% Drohnen Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  CI Games: multi-platform video . 10.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...