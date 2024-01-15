Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CI Games":
 Aktien    


CI Games - Back on track following headline launch




15.01.24 08:08
Edison Investment Research

CI Games is a European video game developer and publisher known for AAA franchises Sniper Ghost Warrior and Lords of the Fallen (LotF). In October, the company launched the latest LotF iteration, its largest title to date, which we expect to drive scalable growth. Despite some initial issues relating to gamers’ legacy hardware, post-launch fixes have driven sales of 1.2m units by end-November. LotF is the first of CI Games’ strategic pillars aimed at increasing new intellectual property and release frequency. In the near term, maintaining LotF’s momentum and generating cash are key. In the longer term, delivering on strategic plans targeting smoother revenue and reduced execution risk could drive a re-rating of the stock.

Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,387 € 0,3985 € -0,0115 € -2,89% 15.01./13:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PLCTINT00018 A0NJDD 1,37 € 0,38 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,50 € 0,00%  08:09
Frankfurt 0,406 € -0,12%  08:04
Berlin 0,406 € -0,12%  08:10
Stuttgart 0,387 € -2,89%  10:59
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Institutionelle Investoren unmittelbar vor Einstieg - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 165% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  CI Games: multi-platform video . 10.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...