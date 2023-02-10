Erweiterte Funktionen

paragon - Risk reduction should relieve the equity rating




10.02.23 14:44
Edison Investment Research

paragon appears to be progressively de-risking its investment proposition. The agreed sale of Semvox crystallises an enterprise value (EV) that highlights the depressed market cap due to the debt burden. The accelerated redemption of the entire Swiss franc (CHF) bond issue and half the Eurobond reduces debt metrics to typical industrial levels, and we expect improving cash flows to facilitate final redemption in 2027. The result is an apparently anomalous rating for paragon compared to its estimated cash valuations and peers. Assuming the disposal completes and the bonds are redeemed as anticipated, the crushed equity value of recent years should finally be relieved.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,97 € 5,40 € -0,43 € -7,96% 10.02./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005558696 555869 6,48 € 3,54 €
Tradegate (RT) 		4,97 € -7,96%  16:45
Hamburg 5,22 € +1,16%  08:15
Berlin 5,22 € +1,16%  08:02
Stuttgart 5,18 € -0,77%  14:32
Frankfurt 5,20 € -1,14%  11:31
München 5,22 € -1,14%  08:01
Düsseldorf 4,97 € -4,42%  16:00
Xetra 5,08 € -5,58%  16:39
