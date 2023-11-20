Erweiterte Funktionen
paragon - Navigating the road ahead
20.11.23 08:16
Edison Investment Research
Following a significant refocusing in recent years, paragon has returned to its core strengths as a supplier of electronic and kinematic content to major automotive producers globally. It seeks to address the global megatrends that are important to the automotive industry, namely climate change (CO2 reduction), digitisation, increasing comfort and urbanisation.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,21 €
|4,21 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.11./10:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005558696
|555869
|6,56 €
|3,79 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,03 €
|-3,13%
|09:43
|Düsseldorf
|4,01 €
|+0,25%
|08:10
|Hamburg
|4,03 €
|0,00%
|08:16
|München
|4,03 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Xetra
|4,21 €
|0,00%
|17.11.23
|Berlin
|4,03 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|4,01 €
|-0,25%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|4,03 €
|-0,74%
|10:00
= Realtime
