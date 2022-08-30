Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "paragon":
 Aktien    


paragon - Building momentum in Q222




30.08.22 09:40
Edison Investment Research

paragon’s Q222 results show an acceleration of revenue growth across the business and, while adjusted EBITDA was modestly lower, management has increased guidance. It now expects FY22 revenues of €170m while continuing to expect an EBITDA margin over 15%, with free cash flow (FCF) of €12m. While the equity value remains subordinate to financing bond redemption issues, we anticipate positive progress by the year end.

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Börsenprofis setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu paragon


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,78 € 4,78 € -   € 0,00% 30.08./13:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005558696 555869 10,70 € 3,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,85 € +1,46%  12:25
Düsseldorf 4,81 € +5,02%  13:00
Stuttgart 4,81 € +5,02%  12:45
Hamburg 4,67 € +2,86%  08:15
Frankfurt 4,77 € +2,14%  09:16
München 4,58 € +0,88%  08:00
Berlin 4,58 € +0,88%  08:00
Xetra 4,78 € 0,00%  09:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran-Aktie startet Super-Rallye. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 471% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2005 Paragon die vergessene Perle 24.08.22
  Löschung 21.06.19
243 PARAGON AG Du meine Perl. 07.11.17
9 Meine Paragon Aktie 29.11.12
2 Löschung 29.04.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...