musicMagpie - Record Black Friday and improving profitability

15.12.23 08:54
Edison Investment Research

musicMagpie’s (MMAG’s) FY23 trading statement to 30 November 2023 demonstrates good progress made in the second half, which was helped by record Black Friday sales, following a challenging H1. Management’s focus on cost control and higher-quality rental customers resulted in an improvement in profitability, with a 150bp expansion in gross margin and 15.4% EBITDA growth. This enabled a reduction in net debt and a lower net debt/EBITDA leverage at 1.7x (H123: 2.0x). MMAG remains in the offer period until 18 December.

