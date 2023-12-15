Erweiterte Funktionen
musicMagpie - Record Black Friday and improving profitability
15.12.23 08:54
Edison Investment Research
musicMagpie’s (MMAG’s) FY23 trading statement to 30 November 2023 demonstrates good progress made in the second half, which was helped by record Black Friday sales, following a challenging H1. Management’s focus on cost control and higher-quality rental customers resulted in an improvement in profitability, with a 150bp expansion in gross margin and 15.4% EBITDA growth. This enabled a reduction in net debt and a lower net debt/EBITDA leverage at 1.7x (H123: 2.0x). MMAG remains in the offer period until 18 December.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,12 €
|0,097 €
|0,023 €
|+23,71%
|15.12./09:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BKY4XG48
|A3CNJY
|0,50 €
|0,092 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.