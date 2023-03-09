musicMagpie - Consumer Technology drives FY22 performance

musicMagpie (MMAG) delivered FY22 results in line with our expectations despite the tougher environment faced by UK consumer-facing companies. Strong revenue growth from Consumer Technology offset the decline in Disc Media and Books. The multiple initiatives to increase and improve sourcing of products and to grow its end-markets are bearing fruit, as evidenced by the growing proportion of Consumer Technology sales. Our profit expectations are broadly unchanged as we anticipate better growth in Consumer Technology offsetting the decline in Disc Media and Books. The valuation remains at a significant discount to its online peers.