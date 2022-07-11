musicMagpie - Buy more, sell more, rent more

musicMagpie (MMAG) provides a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to buying and selling consumer technology and physical media. Future growth is supported by the positive tailwinds of increasing awareness of sustainability issues and the growing importance of the circular economy. It has a significant growth opportunity from the rental of technology, which is expected to generate greater revenue and profit over the life of a device than an outright sale. The addition of the new recurring subscription revenue has the potential to accelerate annual revenue growth from mid- to high-single digits and significantly increase profitability (low-teens EBITDA margin from FY26). Our DCF-based valuation is 168p per share.