Erweiterte Funktionen



discoverIE Group - Upgrading on strong organic growth




29.07.22 12:20
Edison Investment Research

In Q123, discoverIE saw a continuation of the strong organic growth reported in FY22, with revenue 17% higher y-o-y on an organic basis and 27% higher at constant exchange rates (CER). Book-to-bill was 1.09x for the quarter and the period-end orderbook was 40% higher year-on-year on an organic basis. With underlying Q123 earnings ahead of the board’s expectations, we have upgraded our underlying EPS forecasts by 4.0% in FY23 and 3.2% in FY24.

Aktuell
Geheimtipp-Aktie: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,50 € 7,85 € 0,65 € +8,28% 29.07./15:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000055888 876004 14,60 € 6,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 8,40 € +8,39%  08:10
Frankfurt 8,50 € +8,28%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktie im Fokus: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...