discoverIE Group - Upgrading on strong organic growth

In Q123, discoverIE saw a continuation of the strong organic growth reported in FY22, with revenue 17% higher y-o-y on an organic basis and 27% higher at constant exchange rates (CER). Book-to-bill was 1.09x for the quarter and the period-end orderbook was 40% higher year-on-year on an organic basis. With underlying Q123 earnings ahead of the board’s expectations, we have upgraded our underlying EPS forecasts by 4.0% in FY23 and 3.2% in FY24.