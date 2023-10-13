Erweiterte Funktionen



discoverIE Group - Strong growth in margins & design wins in H124




13.10.23 08:20
Edison Investment Research

discoverIE’s trading update confirmed organic revenue growth and operating margin expansion in H124. The company expects to deliver FY24 underlying earnings in line with its recently upgraded expectations; we maintain our operating profit and EPS forecasts. As expected, the order book continues to normalise but still provides good visibility for H224, and strong design win activity provides support for growth in the medium term.

