Erweiterte Funktionen
discoverIE Group - Strong growth despite market challenges
17.06.22 08:42
Edison Investment Research
discoverIE has seen a strong bounce-back in trading after the worst of the COVID pandemic, with organic revenue growth of 18% y-o-y in FY22 and 14% versus FY20 (pre-COVID). The combination of organic growth and recent high-margin acquisitions generated underlying operating profit growth of 34% y-o-y with a margin approaching 11%. Organic order growth of 36% y-o-y has provided a strong order book entering FY23. With FY22 underlying EPS beating our forecasts, we upgrade FY23 and introduce FY24 estimates. We expect further M&A as discoverIE continues with its strategy to consolidate the fragmented electronics market.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,70 €
|7,90 €
|-0,20 €
|-2,53%
|17.06./11:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0000055888
|876004
|14,60 €
|7,60 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.