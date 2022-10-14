Erweiterte Funktionen
discoverIE Group - Robust H123 order intake drives record orderbook
14.10.22 07:48
Edison Investment Research
In H123, discoverIE reported strong organic growth in revenue and orders, with a book-to-bill of 1.07x and a record order book at the end of H1. Gross margins have been resilient, despite various supply chain challenges, and the company is adding new production capacity in India. The company is on track to deliver underlying earnings in line with board expectations for FY23; we maintain our forecasts.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,65 €
|6,85 €
|0,80 €
|+11,68%
|14.10./11:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0000055888
|876004
|12,60 €
|6,75 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
