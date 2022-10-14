Erweiterte Funktionen



discoverIE Group - Robust H123 order intake drives record orderbook




14.10.22 07:48
Edison Investment Research

In H123, discoverIE reported strong organic growth in revenue and orders, with a book-to-bill of 1.07x and a record order book at the end of H1. Gross margins have been resilient, despite various supply chain challenges, and the company is adding new production capacity in India. The company is on track to deliver underlying earnings in line with board expectations for FY23; we maintain our forecasts.

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Uran Hot Stock mit wegweisender Übernahme
Diesen 421% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,65 € 6,85 € 0,80 € +11,68% 14.10./11:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000055888 876004 12,60 € 6,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 7,65 € +11,68%  08:02
Stuttgart 7,35 € +2,08%  11:39
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Aktie startet enorme Kursrallye. Spektakuläre Übernahme. Diesen 598% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...