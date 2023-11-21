discoverIE Group - Innovative electronics for the industry

discoverIE is a leading designer and manufacturer of electronic components for industrial applications. Over the last 12 years, the company has broadened its product range, customer base and geographical presence via a series of acquisitions. It designs and manufactures customised and niche products, and expansion along the supply chain has helped discoverIE to grow operating margins. The company reports across two divisions: Sensing & Connectivity (15 businesses across nine countries with 13 manufacturing sites) and Magnetics & Controls (nine businesses across 17 countries with 21 manufacturing sites). discoverIE’s capital-light business model supports strong cash-flow generation, with the aim of increasingly self-funding acquisitions.