discoverIE Group - Bolt-on Sensing & Connectivity acquisition




07.07.22 09:16
Edison Investment Research

discoverIE has made a small bolt-on acquisition within its Sensing & Connectivity division for £5m in cash. CDT, a high-margin business, provides cross-selling opportunities and should support more complex integrated designs within the Contour business cluster. We estimate the deal is earnings accretive, upgrading our underlying EPS forecasts by 1.0% in FY23 and 1.2% in FY24.

