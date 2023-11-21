Erweiterte Funktionen



cBrain - Helping the public sector to go digital




21.11.23 08:12
Edison Investment Research

cBrain develops and sells F2, a highly flexible digital platform that can easily be configured to support all government work processes. The F2 digital platform offers government organisations opportunity to digitise based on standard software instead of traditional custom-built solutions. This eliminates a significant amount of the IT work related to digital transformation and offers government entities substantial business benefits through lower costs, faster delivery and accelerated digital transformation. The F2 digital platform is based on a model for digital bureaucracy and best practice that has been developed in close collaboration with the Danish government.

Aktuell
Game Changer: Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,40 € 32,75 € -0,35 € -1,07% 21.11./10:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DK0060030286 A0JDT8 32,75 € 17,08 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 32,95 € +8,21%  10:30
München 32,35 € +6,24%  08:07
Frankfurt 32,40 € -1,07%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock heilt schwere Nierenerkrankungen. Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal für klinische Phase III

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...