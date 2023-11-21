cBrain - Helping the public sector to go digital

cBrain develops and sells F2, a highly flexible digital platform that can easily be configured to support all government work processes. The F2 digital platform offers government organisations opportunity to digitise based on standard software instead of traditional custom-built solutions. This eliminates a significant amount of the IT work related to digital transformation and offers government entities substantial business benefits through lower costs, faster delivery and accelerated digital transformation. The F2 digital platform is based on a model for digital bureaucracy and best practice that has been developed in close collaboration with the Danish government.