bet-at-home - Stability after regulatory challenges

21.11.23 08:16
Edison Investment Research

bet-at-home (BAH) is an online sports betting and gaming company, licensed in Malta and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. Founded in 1999, the company has expanded across both regions and product verticals to serve over 5.6m registered users, making it one of the largest online gambling providers in Europe. BAH holds online sports betting and online gaming licences in a number of European countries, with its markets being Germany (44% of H123 betting and gaming volume), Austria and the rest of Western Europe (45%) and Eastern Europe (10%).

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,56 € 3,52 € 0,04 € +1,14% 21.11./10:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0DNAY5 A0DNAY 9,05 € 3,32 €
Tradegate (RT) 		3,56 € +1,14%  10:24
Xetra 3,52 € +1,44%  20.11.23
Düsseldorf 3,36 € +0,30%  09:30
Stuttgart 3,38 € +0,30%  10:45
München 3,42 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 3,47 € -0,29%  10:25
Hamburg 3,37 € -1,17%  08:16
Frankfurt 3,37 € -2,60%  08:11
