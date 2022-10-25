abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust - End of an era but successful strategy remains

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (AUSC) is managed by Harry Nimmo (since September 2003), who has announced his retirement at the end of 2022, and Abby Glennie (since November 2020). Glennie will become lead manager supported by existing team member Amanda Yeaman. There will be no change to the successful long-term process where stocks are screened using the proprietary Matrix, seeking companies that fulfil the managers’ strict quality, growth and momentum criteria. AUSC has experienced a period of relative underperformance in recent months as investors have favoured cyclical and value stocks rather than growth businesses. However, the managers are confident that, during a recession and beyond, AUSC’s shareholders will benefit from the quality attributes of the trust’s investee companies.