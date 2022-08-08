Erweiterte Funktionen


abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust - Wider discount to NAV amid macro risks




08.08.22 14:26
Edison Investment Research

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (APEO) posted a 6.8% NAV total return (TR) in H122 (ending March 2022), which was a function of a robust return in late 2021 (in calendar Q421 at 5.2%, driven by profitable exits). The NAV TR between end-December 2021 and end-June 2022 stands at 2.4%, but its latest NAV is still largely based on end-March 2022 valuations and does not capture the subsequent sell-off in public equities. APEO’s manager acknowledges that macro headwinds are likely to exert pressure on corporate earnings and portfolio valuations in H222. We note that this has already been reflected in its share price as APEO’s discount to NAV widened to c 39% (versus 20% in our February 2022 note).

Aktuell
Massive Kursrallye jetzt: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal.
Diesen 398% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Jetzt massiver Ausbruch: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 415% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:40 , Aktiennews
Electrocore Aktie: Unfassbarer Gewinn!
17:40 , Aktiennews
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Aktie: Kann das wirkli [...]
17:40 , Aktiennews
Interssant für jeden Paylocity-Anleger!
17:40 , Aktiennews
Endlich tut sich wieder was bei Halo Collective [...]
17:40 , Aktiennews
Gap Aktie: Ein wahrer Champion!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...