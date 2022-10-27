Erweiterte Funktionen


abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust - Valuations holding up, balance sheet solid




27.10.22 11:32
Edison Investment Research

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (APEO) has so far successfully navigated the challenging macro environment, reporting an NAV total return (TR) from end-2021 to end-September 2022 (based on NAV estimate) of 7.5%. Distributions from underlying funds remain firm with c £210m in FY22 (ending September), largely covering APEO’s FY22 capital calls (c £250m) and fully covering them in CY22 year to date. However, APEO recently upsized its credit facility to £300m (from £200m previously), which improved its commitment coverage ratio to c 39% and its balance sheet headroom as it sees some softening in private equity (PE) exit activity. The larger credit facility also supports APEO’s new investments after a solid pace was maintained in FY22 at £338m (ie 33% of opening NAV versus 26% on average in FY17–21). APEO continues to pay a quarterly dividend, currently 3.6p (up c 6% y-o-y), which implies an annualised yield of 3.3%.

