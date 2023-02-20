abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust - So far so good

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (APEO) reported a robust 14.1% NAV total return (TR) in FY22 (ended September), as underlying portfolio valuations were up by 10.5% excluding the FX impact (with co-investments particularly strong) and a higher US$/£ rate. Earnings momentum remained high with LTM revenue and EBITDA across APEO’s top 50 holdings at 22.7% and 23.8% in FY22, respectively. This, together with solid exit activity (£210.2m distributions) at an average 20% uplift to carrying values two quarters prior, helped offset lower public valuation multiples.