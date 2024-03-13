Zalaris - Simplifying HR and payroll solutions

Erweiterte Funktionen



13.03.24
Edison Investment Research

Zalaris is a leading European provider of comprehensive payroll and HR solutions and services, covering the entire employee lifecycle. The company’s proprietary platform PeopleHub is tailored towards multinational corporations or large and complex single-country projects, the more attractive end of the business process outsourcing (BPO) market. Due to long-term relationships with customers and a low churn rate, the company has an improving financial profile with good revenue momentum as well as visibility due to a large proportion of recurring revenues in the mix. Margin initiatives are starting to bear fruit, which should drive further cash generation and returns.

