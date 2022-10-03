Erweiterte Funktionen
XP Power - Update on COMET legal action
03.10.22 12:14
Edison Investment Research
On Friday 30 September, the judge in the COMET trades secret misappropriation case confirmed the jury award and imposed an injunction on XP Power in relation to certain trade secrets. With the award and related legal fees already provided for, and no current business using the trade secrets, we make no changes to estimates. The company will provide a Q322 trading update on 11 October but confirmed that trading in Q3 had improved from the H122 run rate.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,50 €
|18,60 €
|-0,10 €
|-0,54%
|03.10./15:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG9999003735
|A0MQ1C
|64,50 €
|18,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|19,50 $
|0,00%
|27.09.22
|Frankfurt
|18,50 €
|-0,54%
|08:10
|Stuttgart
|18,10 SGD
|-11,27%
|14:46
= Realtime
Aktuell
