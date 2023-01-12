XP Power - Strong H222 with good visibility for FY23

Erweiterte Funktionen



XP Power




12.01.23 07:34
Edison Investment Research

XP Power’s FY22 trading update confirmed that its H222 performance was significantly stronger than H122 as supply chain conditions improved. As expected, Q4 order intake moderated as customers adapted to longer lead times. The year-end order book provides good visibility for FY23 and management is optimistic on XP’s prospects for the year. We have revised our forecasts to reflect moderating order intake and higher levels of debt.

 
24,00 €
 
ISIN WKN
SG9999003735 A0MQ1C
Frankfurt 24,00 € 08:16
Stuttgart 23,40 € 08:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 25,07 $ 03.01.23
