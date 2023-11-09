Erweiterte Funktionen
XP Power - Fully funded for medium-term growth
09.11.23 08:14
Edison Investment Research
With weaker end demand than originally expected in Q323, XP Power’s trading update confirmed a lower outlook for FY23 operating profit and a consequent rise in net debt. To mitigate the risk of hitting debt covenants, the company has initiated a series of cost and cash saving measures, renegotiated its debt covenants and undertaken a fundraise. With revised debt covenants in place and reduced gearing, we believe XP is now well positioned for growth as end market conditions improve.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,30 €
|15,00 €
|-0,70 €
|-4,67%
|09.11./12:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG9999003735
|A0MQ1C
|30,80 €
|8,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|15,75 $
|+15,72%
|07.11.23
|Stuttgart
|14,80 €
|-1,99%
|12:48
|Frankfurt
|14,30 €
|-4,67%
|08:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.