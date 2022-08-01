Erweiterte Funktionen



XP Power - Demand remains strong despite supply issues




01.08.22 08:00
Edison Investment Research

The continuation of component shortages and further COVID-19 disruption reduced the amount of product XP Power could ship in H122, weighing on gross margins and adjusted operating profit. At the same time, customer demand remains strong and the company has a record order backlog. With component availability improving, XP is already seeing better financial performance and expects a much stronger H2. We have revised our forecasts to reflect H122 results and the strengthening US dollar, resulting in an 8.7% cut to our FY22 normalised EPS and a 0.5% increase for FY23.

