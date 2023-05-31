Erweiterte Funktionen
Aurelia Metals - XFRA : YTR: Aussetzung/Suspension
31.05.23 08:43
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL AURELIA METALS YTR AU000000AMI1 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0655 €
|0,074 €
|-0,0085 €
|-11,49%
|31.05./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000AMI1
|A115FX
|0,22 €
|0,055 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0655 €
|-11,49%
|30.05.23
|Frankfurt
|0,0585 €
|0,00%
|30.05.23
|Hamburg
|0,0585 €
|0,00%
|30.05.23
|Stuttgart
|0,0655 €
|0,00%
|08:24
|Berlin
|0,0545 €
|0,00%
|30.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,07 $
|-22,14%
|28.03.23
= Realtime
