Erweiterte Funktionen
AMESITE INC. - XFRA : VDE: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL TODAY
22.02.23 08:57
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex capital today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US0310941051 VDE Amesite Inc.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,358 €
|0,336 €
|0,022 €
|+6,55%
|22.02./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0310941051
|A2QDF7
|0,86 €
|0,17 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.