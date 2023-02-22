Erweiterte Funktionen



22.02.23 08:57
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex capital today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US0310941051 VDE Amesite Inc.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,358 € 0,336 € 0,022 € +6,55% 22.02./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0310941051 A2QDF7 0,86 € 0,17 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,358 € +6,55%  21.02.23
NYSE 0,3444 $ 0,00%  21.02.23
Nasdaq 0,3444 $ 0,00%  21.02.23
AMEX 0,4369 $ 0,00%  16.02.23
München 0,346 € -1,14%  21.02.23
Frankfurt 0,302 € -3,82%  21.02.23
  = Realtime
