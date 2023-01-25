XFRA : Upload functionality for short-/longcodes and AlgoIDs

We have been experiencing technical issues with the Member Section upload functionality for shortcode/longcode and AlgoID upload files since 23.01.2023. The following reports are affected: TR160, TR161, TR162, TR163, TR166 and TR167. We are working on fixing the issue and will inform you as soon as it is fixed. The upload functionality via the Common Upload Engine (CUE) is not affected by this and is available without restrictions as an alternative. Missings arising from this technical issue will be considered appropriately in the course of our regular monitoring and sanctioning. For functional questions, please contact: client.services@deutsche-boerse.com. For compliance-related questions, please contact: regulatory.processing@deutsche-boerse.com. Seit dem 23.01.2023 kommt es zu technischen Problemen bei der Upload Funktionalitaet fuer den Shortcode/Longcode sowie AlgoID File Upload ueber die Member Section. Die betroffenen Reports sind: TR160, TR161, TR162, TR163, TR166 und TR167. Wir arbeiten an der Loesung des Problems und informieren Sie, sobald es behoben ist. Die Upload Funktionalitaet ueber die Common Upload Engine (CUE) ist davon nicht betroffen und steht als Alternative uneingeschraenkt zur Verfuegung. Missings aufgrund dieses technischen Problems werden im Rahmen der Ueberwachung und Sanktionierung angemessen beruecksichtigt. Bei funktionalen Fragen kontaktieren Sie bitte: client.services@deutsche-boerse.com. Bei Compliance-bezogenen Fragen kontaktieren Sie bitte: regulatory.processing@deutsche-boerse.com.