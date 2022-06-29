Erweiterte Funktionen



Utstarcom Holdings - XFRA : UT5A: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY




29.06.22 08:00
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name KYG9310A1141 UT5A UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Aktuell
Aktueller Aktientip: Sensationelle Übernahme - Stark Kaufen
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,785 € 0,78 € 0,005 € +0,64% 29.06./07:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG9310A1141 A1T7F9 1,75 € 0,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,785 € +0,64%  28.06.22
München 0,78 € 0,00%  28.06.22
NYSE 0,80 $ 0,00%  09.06.22
AMEX 0,80 $ 0,00%  09.06.22
Nasdaq 0,8602 $ -0,58%  28.06.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Startschuss für Kursrallye: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Stark Kaufen. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...