Utstarcom Holdings - XFRA : UT5A: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY
29.06.22 08:00
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name KYG9310A1141 UT5A UTStarcom Holdings Corp.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,785 €
|0,78 €
|0,005 €
|+0,64%
|29.06./07:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG9310A1141
|A1T7F9
|1,75 €
|0,54 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
