Chugoku Bank - XFRA : UGO - EX Corporate Action Today
05.10.22 07:15
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name JP3521000004 UGO THE CHUGOKU BANK LTD.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,40 €
|6,40 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.10./08:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3521000004
|886635
|7,30 €
|6,15 €
