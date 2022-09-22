Erweiterte Funktionen
Citycon - XFRA : TY2B: EX Corporate Action TODAY
22.09.22 07:49
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name FI4000369947 TY2B CITYCON OYJ
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,695 €
|6,795 €
|-0,10 €
|-1,47%
|22.09./09:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI4000369947
|A2PFV6
|7,56 €
|6,37 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|6,93 €
|-0,36%
|06.09.22
|Frankfurt
|6,695 €
|-1,47%
|08:02
|Düsseldorf
|6,58 €
|-1,86%
|09:31
|Berlin
|6,575 €
|-3,38%
|09:14
|München
|6,705 €
|-3,94%
|08:04
= Realtime
