TKH Group - XFRA : TWSA: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
27.04.23 07:56
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX-Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name NL0000852523 TWSA TKH Group N.V.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,22 €
|44,56 €
|-1,34 €
|-3,01%
|27.04./10:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0000852523
|A0MQWT
|48,50 €
|30,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|43,22 €
|-3,01%
|09:04
|München
|44,68 €
|0,00%
|08:11
|Düsseldorf
|42,92 €
|-3,12%
|09:30
|Stuttgart
|42,96 €
|-3,37%
|09:43
|Frankfurt
|42,96 €
|-3,68%
|09:03
= Realtime
