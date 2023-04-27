Erweiterte Funktionen



TKH Group - XFRA : TWSA: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




27.04.23 07:56
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX-Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name NL0000852523 TWSA TKH Group N.V.

Aktuell
Sensationelle 820ppm Lithium
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt riesige Lithium-Lagerstätte nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Usha Resources Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,22 € 44,56 € -1,34 € -3,01% 27.04./10:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000852523 A0MQWT 48,50 € 30,98 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,22 € -3,01%  09:04
München 44,68 € 0,00%  08:11
Düsseldorf 42,92 € -3,12%  09:30
Stuttgart 42,96 € -3,37%  09:43
Frankfurt 42,96 € -3,68%  09:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte entdeckt - Massives Kaufsignal - Neuer Lithium Aktientip nach 9.280% mit E3 Lithium ($ETL)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...